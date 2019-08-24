Contrasting of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

Both PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.08 N/A 0.30 33.97 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PICO Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. PICO Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PICO Holdings Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. About 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 8 of the 9 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.