Contrasting of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.81 N/A 0.30 33.97 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.66 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PICO Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PICO Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PICO Holdings Inc. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 12.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 36.2%. 1.1% are PICO Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats PICO Holdings Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.