Contrasting of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust 18 7.80 N/A 0.29 58.54 The GEO Group Inc. 20 0.86 N/A 1.26 14.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Physicians Realty Trust and The GEO Group Inc. The GEO Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Physicians Realty Trust. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Physicians Realty Trust and The GEO Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 0.00% 2.3% 1.3% The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. From a competition point of view, The GEO Group Inc. has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Physicians Realty Trust and The GEO Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33 The GEO Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Physicians Realty Trust has an average price target of $18.75, and a 8.26% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares and 88.1% of The GEO Group Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are The GEO Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Physicians Realty Trust 0.88% -0.46% -4.44% -3.75% 11.61% 7.36% The GEO Group Inc. 3.25% -13.08% -15.19% -20.6% -30.7% -9.59%

For the past year Physicians Realty Trust has 7.36% stronger performance while The GEO Group Inc. has -9.59% weaker performance.

Summary

The GEO Group Inc. beats Physicians Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.