Contrasting of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Both Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 41 2.60 N/A -0.38 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 188 23.16 N/A 2.45 83.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phunware Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Paycom Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Paycom Software Inc. has an average price target of $193.2, with potential downside of -20.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Phunware Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Phunware Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Phunware Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.