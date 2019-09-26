Contrasting of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 8 2.90 N/A -0.23 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 22 1.55 N/A 3.43 6.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Phunware Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Phunware Inc. and Micro Focus International plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Micro Focus International plc’s potential upside is 51.73% and its average price target is $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares and 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while Micro Focus International plc has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phunware Inc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.