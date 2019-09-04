Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 110.31 N/A -1.01 0.00 Novavax Inc. 9 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Novavax Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Novavax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 average target price and a -76.44% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.