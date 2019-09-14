Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 103.38 N/A -1.01 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma Plc has 32.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Midatech Pharma Plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.