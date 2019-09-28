Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Since Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,636,308,254.65% -95.7% -74.6% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 177,425,944.84% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.