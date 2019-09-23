Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 4.11% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.