Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|108.07
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 4.11% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
