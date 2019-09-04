Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 417.82 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.