Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 155.39 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.