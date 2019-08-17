Contrasting of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|109.94
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|155.39
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Risk and Volatility
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.
Liquidity
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Summary
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
