Contrasting of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) and Its Rivals

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Phillips 66 Partners LP has 55.47% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Phillips 66 Partners LP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.40% 9.10% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Phillips 66 Partners LP and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners LP N/A 51 12.74 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Phillips 66 Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.18 2.57

$56 is the average target price of Phillips 66 Partners LP, with a potential upside of 3.00%. As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 46.26%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Phillips 66 Partners LP make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Phillips 66 Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 Partners LP -2.74% 6.57% 5.32% 3.06% -2.06% 24.1% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Phillips 66 Partners LP has weaker performance than Phillips 66 Partners LP’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 Partners LP are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s peers have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Phillips 66 Partners LP is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Phillips 66 Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners LP’s peers beat Phillips 66 Partners LP on 7 of the 6 factors.