Contrasting of PHI Inc. – Voting (PHII) and Its Peers

As Air Services Other company, PHI Inc. – Voting (NASDAQ:PHII) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PHI Inc. – Voting has 8.75% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its rivals. 76.15% of PHI Inc. – Voting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Inc. – Voting 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Inc. – Voting N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Inc. – Voting 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.33 2.61

As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of 5.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PHI Inc. – Voting 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

Dividends

PHI Inc. – Voting does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors PHI Inc. – Voting’s peers beat PHI Inc. – Voting.