Contrasting of PHI Inc. – Voting (PHII) and Its Peers

As Air Services Other company, PHI Inc. – Voting (NASDAQ:PHII) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
PHI Inc. – Voting has 8.75% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its rivals. 76.15% of PHI Inc. – Voting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.17%
|17.83%
|8.23%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|99.92M
|1.09B
|32.95
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.33
|2.61
As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of 5.15%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PHI Inc. – Voting and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|6.67%
|4.07%
|10.91%
|2.50%
|18.27%
Dividends
PHI Inc. – Voting does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors PHI Inc. – Voting’s peers beat PHI Inc. – Voting.
