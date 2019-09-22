Contrasting of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 67.35 N/A 4.52 1.73 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 257.89% at a $17 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Synthorx Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.