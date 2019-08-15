Contrasting of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 104.95 N/A 4.52 1.73 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.90 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 5.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.