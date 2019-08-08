Contrasting of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|183.84
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|27.01
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Liquidity
14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 11.6%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
