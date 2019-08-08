Contrasting of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 183.84 N/A 4.52 1.73 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 27.01 N/A -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 11.6%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.