Contrasting of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

This is a contrast between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 76.14 N/A 4.52 1.73 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.39 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 216.57% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.