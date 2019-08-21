Contrasting of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 121.80 N/A 4.52 1.73 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA. AC Immune SA seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, AC Immune SA which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AC Immune SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 27%. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AC Immune SA on 7 of the 10 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.