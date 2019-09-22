Contrasting of PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC)

This is a contrast between PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations Inc. 15 1.29 N/A 1.01 15.99 Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates PGT Innovations Inc. and Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7% Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of PGT Innovations Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.29% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. PGT Innovations Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 50% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7% Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. -6.15% 7.67% 15.46% -7.63% -45.16% 37.65%

For the past year PGT Innovations Inc. has weaker performance than Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PGT Innovations Inc. beats Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.