Contrasting of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 4 0.20 N/A 0.03 118.71 Cintas Corporation 233 3.89 N/A 7.65 34.04

Table 1 demonstrates PFSweb Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cintas Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cintas Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta means PFSweb Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PFSweb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PFSweb Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

PFSweb Inc.’s upside potential is 75.10% at a $4.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Cintas Corporation’s average target price is $225.75, while its potential downside is -11.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PFSweb Inc. seems more appealing than Cintas Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PFSweb Inc. and Cintas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.3% and 69.5%. About 2.6% of PFSweb Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cintas Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance while Cintas Corporation has 55.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cintas Corporation beats PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.