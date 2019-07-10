Contrasting of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 9.01 N/A -1.44 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.75 beta indicates that Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 45.1% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.