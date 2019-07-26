Contrasting of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

We are contrasting Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.46 N/A -1.44 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 87.39 N/A -1.57 0.00

Demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Risk and Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.75 beta, while its volatility is 175.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pfenex Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 206.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 126.96% stronger performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.