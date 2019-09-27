Contrasting of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Its Rivals

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. has 83.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pfenex Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 367,632,241.81% -48.80% -37.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Pfenex Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 29.19M 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pfenex Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pfenex Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pfenex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.