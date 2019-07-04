Contrasting of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|10.40
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.75 beta indicates that Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.91 which is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 1.9%. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
