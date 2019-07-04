Contrasting of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 10.40 N/A -1.44 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.75 beta indicates that Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.91 which is 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 1.9%. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.