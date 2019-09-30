Contrasting of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

We will be contrasting the differences between Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 13 0.16 3.74B 0.73 18.69 Vermilion Energy Inc. 16 3.96 151.15M -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Vermilion Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29,541,864,139.02% 0% 0% Vermilion Energy Inc. 965,197,956.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Vermilion Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $32.5, with potential upside of 94.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.54% of Vermilion Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Vermilion Energy Inc. has 2.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 18.84% stronger performance while Vermilion Energy Inc. has -14.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Vermilion Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.