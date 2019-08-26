Contrasting of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Its Rivals

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras N/A 14 18.69 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.86 2.41 2.52

The potential upside of the competitors is 37.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has weaker performance than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s rivals.

Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.