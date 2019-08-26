Contrasting of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Its Rivals

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|91.93%
|19.03%
|16.78%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|N/A
|14
|18.69
|Industry Average
|894.97M
|973.58M
|10.07
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|1.86
|2.41
|2.52
The potential upside of the competitors is 37.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|-5.12%
|-2.83%
|2.41%
|-1.12%
|34.9%
|18.84%
|Industry Average
|5.42%
|7.05%
|13.42%
|17.58%
|21.92%
|29.54%
For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has weaker performance than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s rivals.
Dividends
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.