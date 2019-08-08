Contrasting of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 30 1.65 N/A 0.20 175.59 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 8 1.96 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates PetIQ Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PetIQ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Organogenesis Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. PetIQ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PetIQ Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$39 is PetIQ Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.86%. On the other hand, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 144.21% and its average price target is $10.33. Based on the data shown earlier, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than PetIQ Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PetIQ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.3% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.46% of PetIQ Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13%

For the past year PetIQ Inc. has 45.89% stronger performance while Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has -51.13% weaker performance.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.