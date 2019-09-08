Contrasting of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

We are comparing PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 31 1.42 N/A 0.20 175.59 India Globalization Capital Inc. 2 8.21 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PetIQ Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PetIQ Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PetIQ Inc. are 2.9 and 1.5. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc. has 30.4 and 30.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PetIQ Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PetIQ Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.7%. About 0.46% of PetIQ Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57%

For the past year PetIQ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than India Globalization Capital Inc.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors India Globalization Capital Inc.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.