Contrasting of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 30 1.80 N/A 0.20 150.62 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.96 N/A 0.24 138.19

In table 1 we can see PetIQ Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PetIQ Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. PetIQ Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PetIQ Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PetIQ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are 2.6 and 1.5 respectively. PetIQ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PetIQ Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

$39 is PetIQ Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.51%. Meanwhile, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential downside is -5.01%. The data provided earlier shows that PetIQ Inc. appears more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PetIQ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.7% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of PetIQ Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. 5.12% -6.94% -1.24% -13.72% 49.62% 25.14% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87%

For the past year PetIQ Inc. has stronger performance than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats Elanco Animal Health Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.