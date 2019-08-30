Contrasting of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Since Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) are part of the Diversified Communication Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 28 0.00 N/A 1.29 23.43 Cable One Inc. 1,097 6.67 N/A 28.46 42.75

Demonstrates Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Cable One Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cable One Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.1% 8.7% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.18 beta means Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s volatility is 82.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cable One Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cable One Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Cable One Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Cable One Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0.00 Cable One Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cable One Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1150 consensus price target and a -10.76% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares and 79% of Cable One Inc. shares. Insiders held 52.5% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares. Competitively, 1% are Cable One Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 1.65% 1.93% 15.34% 10.46% 12.5% 16.53% Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37%

For the past year Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s stock price has smaller growth than Cable One Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cable One Inc. beats Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.