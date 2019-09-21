Contrasting of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

This is a contrast between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 20 9.34 N/A -0.71 0.00 Galapagos NV 135 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Personalis Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Galapagos NV has a consensus price target of $172.6, with potential upside of 7.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Personalis Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 16.78% respectively. Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.