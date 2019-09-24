Contrasting of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 20 9.66 N/A -0.71 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.67 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Personalis Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 24.7%. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Personalis Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.