Contrasting of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 9.22 N/A -0.71 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 257.71 N/A -2.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 29%. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.