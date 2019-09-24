Contrasting of PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ)

We are comparing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 7.40 N/A 1.45 5.43 C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.37 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PermRock Royalty Trust and C&J Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Analyst Recommendations

PermRock Royalty Trust and C&J Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of C&J Energy Services Inc. is $16.25, which is potential 41.30% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust and C&J Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 18.67%. Insiders owned 15.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are C&J Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust had bullish trend while C&J Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.