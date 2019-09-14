Contrasting of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.36 N/A 0.40 6.43 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 5.16 N/A 0.64 18.34

In table 1 we can see Permianville Royalty Trust and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Permianville Royalty Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Permianville Royalty Trust and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares and 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has 35.11% stronger performance while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has -23.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.