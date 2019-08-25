Contrasting of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) and Its Rivals

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Permianville Royalty Trust and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.40% 15.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Permianville Royalty Trust and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust N/A 3 6.43 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Permianville Royalty Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust has stronger performance than Permianville Royalty Trust’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Permianville Royalty Trust’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Permianville Royalty Trust’s peers beat Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.