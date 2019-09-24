Contrasting of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Since Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 7.19 N/A 0.40 6.43 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.29 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Permianville Royalty Trust and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Permianville Royalty Trust and Houston American Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Houston American Energy Corp.’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.2 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Houston American Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 3.8%. About 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.