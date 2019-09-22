Contrasting of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.93 N/A 0.40 6.43 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Permianville Royalty Trust and Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Permianville Royalty Trust and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 42.42% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust was more bullish than Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 7 factors Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.