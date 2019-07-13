Contrasting of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.94 N/A 0.66 9.65 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.59 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Houston American Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Houston American Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares and 3.3% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares. About 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Houston American Energy Corp. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14% Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has weaker performance than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.