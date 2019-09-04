Contrasting of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Both Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.39 N/A 0.55 9.57 EOG Resources Inc. 89 2.44 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. EOG Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Permian Basin Royalty Trust. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is currently more affordable than EOG Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Permian Basin Royalty Trust and EOG Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and EOG Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively EOG Resources Inc. has an average price target of $108.88, with potential upside of 46.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Permian Basin Royalty Trust and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 89.5% respectively. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, EOG Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust was more bearish than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.