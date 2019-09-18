Contrasting of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.59 N/A 0.55 9.57 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.70 N/A 0.13 6.85

Demonstrates Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Permian Basin Royalty Trust. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 186.51% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 53.3%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust has stronger performance than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.