Contrasting of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) and Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA)

Since Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) and Industrial Services of America Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) are part of the Waste Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 4 0.97 N/A -0.07 0.00 Industrial Services of America Inc. 1 0.13 N/A 0.07 20.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Industrial Services of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.1% Industrial Services of America Inc. 0.00% -3% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Industrial Services of America Inc. has a 1.35 beta and it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Industrial Services of America Inc. are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. Industrial Services of America Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.3% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Industrial Services of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Industrial Services of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. -14.94% -11.35% 16.88% 12.92% -20.22% 56.17% Industrial Services of America Inc. -8.05% 0.74% 16.1% -32.51% -34.76% 22.32%

For the past year Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Industrial Services of America Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. beats Industrial Services of America Inc.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.