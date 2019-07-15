Contrasting of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

This is a contrast between Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.39 N/A 0.31 9.58 Bandwidth Inc. 63 8.75 N/A 0.65 114.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perion Network Ltd. and Bandwidth Inc. Bandwidth Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Perion Network Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Perion Network Ltd. and Bandwidth Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perion Network Ltd. Its rival Bandwidth Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Bandwidth Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Perion Network Ltd. and Bandwidth Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Bandwidth Inc. is $78.8, which is potential 1.32% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.9% of Perion Network Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Bandwidth Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd. shares. Competitively, Bandwidth Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15% Bandwidth Inc. 0.32% 5.9% 52.72% 53.41% 115.81% 81.91%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.