Contrasting of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.48 N/A -0.47 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 1.14 20.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Performant Financial Corporation and Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Performant Financial Corporation and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Performant Financial Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Performant Financial Corporation and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 94.48% and its average price target is $43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation shares and 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares. Performant Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation was more bearish than Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.