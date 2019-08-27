Contrasting of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Since Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.44 N/A -0.47 0.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.42 N/A 1.89 7.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Performant Financial Corporation and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

Performant Financial Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Performant Financial Corporation and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 97.6% respectively. About 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Performant Financial Corporation

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.