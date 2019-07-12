Contrasting of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

We are contrasting Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.52 N/A -0.47 0.00 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.87 N/A 2.82 14.31

In table 1 we can see Performant Financial Corporation and Deluxe Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Performant Financial Corporation is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Deluxe Corporation on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Deluxe Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Performant Financial Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Deluxe Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares and 93.9% of Deluxe Corporation shares. Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Deluxe Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -22.22% weaker performance while Deluxe Corporation has 4.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Deluxe Corporation beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.