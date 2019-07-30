Contrasting of Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -6.47 0.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.80 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Performance Shipping Inc. and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Performance Shipping Inc. and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Competitively, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s beta is -1.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.4% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.21% of Performance Shipping Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Shipping Inc. -5.93% -5.93% 30.59% -33.53% -35.47% 70.77% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -0.84% -15.71% 15.77% -46.85% -3.11% 18.33%

For the past year Performance Shipping Inc. has stronger performance than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Performance Shipping Inc. beats Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.