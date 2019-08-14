Contrasting of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)

We are comparing Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group Company 40 0.25 N/A 1.12 39.15 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Performance Food Group Company has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Performance Food Group Company are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Performance Food Group Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Performance Food Group Company and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group Company 0 0 1 3.00 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.16% for Performance Food Group Company with average price target of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of Performance Food Group Company shares and 47.3% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. shares. Performance Food Group Company’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Food Group Company 3.74% 10.45% 8.03% 28.1% 21.47% 35.88% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87%

For the past year Performance Food Group Company had bullish trend while Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Performance Food Group Company beats Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.