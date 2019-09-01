Contrasting of Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

We will be comparing the differences between Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron Inc. 6 0.54 N/A 0.22 19.05 Itron Inc. 58 1.09 N/A 1.12 55.26

Table 1 demonstrates Perceptron Inc. and Itron Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Itron Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Itron Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Perceptron Inc. and Itron Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9% Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Perceptron Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Itron Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Perceptron Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Itron Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Perceptron Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Itron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perceptron Inc. and Itron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Itron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Itron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 7.99% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perceptron Inc. and Itron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Perceptron Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Itron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59% Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11%

For the past year Perceptron Inc. had bearish trend while Itron Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Itron Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Perceptron Inc.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.