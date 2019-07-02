Contrasting of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (KPFS) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A 0.13 29.03 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.30 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36.67 consensus price target and a 20.51% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.08% of Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. -14.52% -25.05% 0% 0% 0% -33.27% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -2.1% 9.1% 0.27% -4.31% -44.67% 23.84%

For the past year Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd. has -33.27% weaker performance while Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. beats Pepper Food Service Co. Ltd.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales segments. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name. The Restaurant segment operates Sumiyaki Steak Kuni restaurants that serve steaks; Kodawari Tonkatsu Katsukitei restaurant, which provides pork cutlet dishes; and Ushitan Sendai Natori, a beef tender store. The Ikinari Steak segment operates steak stores. The Product Sales segment sells frozen pepper rice, dressings, uncured ham, and chopsticks, as well as sauces for pork cutlets. The company operates 449 pepper lunch stores, 18 restaurants, and 188 Ikinari steak stores. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.